Spending for October, generated by piping hledger → R

Over the past six months, I’ve tracked my money with hledger —a plain text double-entry accounting system written in Haskell. It’s been surprisingly painless.

My previous attempts to pick up real accounting tools floundered. Hosted tools are privacy nightmares, and my stint with GnuCash didn’t last.

But after stumbling on Dmitry Astapov’s “Full-fledged hledger ” wiki , it clicked—eventually consistent accounting. Instead of modeling your money all at once, take it one hacking session at a time.

It should be easy to work towards eventual consistency. […] I should be able to [add financial records] bit by little bit, leaving things half-done, and picking them up later with little (mental) effort. – Dmitry Astapov, Full-Fledged Hledger

Principles of my system I’ve cobbled together a system based on these principles: Avoid manual entry – Avoid typing in each transaction. Instead, rely on CSVs from the bank.

– Avoid typing in each transaction. Instead, rely on CSVs from the bank. CSVs as truth – CSVs are the only things that matter. Everything else can be blown away and rebuilt anytime.

– CSVs are the only things that matter. Everything else can be blown away and rebuilt anytime. Embrace version control – Keep everything under version control in Git for easy comparison and safe experimentation.

Learn hledger in five minutes hledger concepts are heady, but its use is simple. I divide the core concepts into two categories: Stuff hledger cares about: Transactions – how hledger moves money between accounts. Journal files – files full of transactions

cares about: Stuff I care about: Rules files – how I set up accounts, import CSVs, and move money between accounts. Reports – help me see where my money is going and if I messed up my rules.

Transactions move money between accounts: 2024-01-01 Payday income:work $-100.00 assets:checking $100.00 This transaction shows that on Jan 1, 2024, money moved from income:work into assets:checking —Payday. The sum of each transaction should be $0. Money comes from somewhere, and the same amount goes somewhere else—double-entry accounting. This is powerful technology—it makes mistakes impossible to ignore. Journal files are text files containing one or more transactions: 2024-01-01 Payday income:work $-100.00 assets:checking $100.00 2024-01-02 QUANSHENG UVK5 assets:checking $-29.34 expenses:fun:radio $29.34 Rules files transform CSVs into journal files via regex matching. Here’s a CSV from my bank: Transaction Date,Description,Category,Type,Amount,Memo 09/01/2024,DEPOSIT Paycheck,Payment,Payment,1000.00, 09/04/2024,PizzaPals Pizza,Food & Drink,Sale,-42.31, 09/03/2024,Amazon.com*XXXXXXXXY,Shopping,Sale,-35.56, 09/03/2024,OBSIDIAN.MD,Shopping,Sale,-10.00, 09/02/2024,Amazon web services,Personal,Sale,-17.89, And here’s a checking.rules to transform that CSV into a journal file so I can use it with hledger : # checking.rules # -------------- # Map CSV fields → hledger fields[0] fields date,description,category,type,amount,memo,_ # `account1`: the account for the whole CSV.[1] account1 assets:checking account2 expenses:unknown skip 1 date-format %m/%d/%Y currency $ if %type Payment account2 income:unknown if %category Food & Drink account2 expenses:food:dining # [0]: <https://hledger.org/hledger.html#field-names> # [1]: <https://hledger.org/hledger.html#account-field> With these two files ( checking.rules and 2024-09_checking.csv ), I can make the CSV into a journal: $ > 2024-09_checking.journal \ hledger print \ --rules-file checking.rules \ -f 2024-09_checking.csv $ head 2024-09_checking.journal 2024-09-01 DEPOSIT Paycheck assets:checking $1000.00 income:unknown $-1000.00 2024-09-02 Amazon web services assets:checking $-17.89 expenses:unknown $17.89 Reports are interesting ways to view transactions between accounts. There are registers, balance sheets, and income statements: $ hledger incomestatement \ --depth=2 \ --file=2024-09_bank.journal Revenues: $1000.00 income:unknown ----------------------- $1000.00 Expenses: $42.31 expenses:food $63.45 expenses:unknown ----------------------- $105.76 ----------------------- Net: $894.24 At the beginning of September, I spent $105.76 and made $1000 , leaving me with $894.24 . But a good chunk is going to the default expense account, expenses:unknown . I can use the hleger aregister to see what those transactions are: $ hledger areg expenses:unknown \ --file=2024-09_checking.journal \ -O csv | \ csvcut -c description,change | \ csvlook | description | change | | ------------------------ | ------ | | OBSIDIAN.MD | 10.00 | | Amazon web services | 17.89 | | Amazon.com*XXXXXXXXY | 35.56 | l Then, I can add some more rules to my checking.rules : if OBSIDIAN.MD account2 expenses:personal:subscriptions if Amazon web services account2 expenses:personal:web:hosting if Amazon.com account2 expenses:personal:shopping:amazon Now, I can reprocess my data to get a better picture of my spending: $ > 2024-09_bank.journal \ hledger print \ --rules-file bank.rules \ -f 2024-09_bank.csv $ hledger bal expenses \ --depth=3 \ --percent \ -f 2024-09_checking2.journal 30.0 % expenses:food:dining 33.6 % expenses:personal:shopping 9.5 % expenses:personal:subscriptions 16.9 % expenses:personal:web -------------------- 100.0 % For the Amazon.com purchase, I lumped it into the expenses:personal:shopping account. But I could dig deeper—download my order history from Amazon and categorize that spending. This is the power of working bit-by-bit—the data guides you to the next, deeper rabbit hole.

Goals and non-goals Why am I doing this? For years, I maintained a monthly spreadsheet of account balances. I had a balance sheet. But I still had questions. Spending over six months, generated by piping hledger → gnuplot Before diving into accounting software, these were my goals: Granular understanding of my spending – The big one. This is where my monthly spreadsheet fell short. I knew I had money in the bank—I kept my monthly balance sheet. I budgeted up-front the % of my income I was saving. But I had no idea where my other money was going.

– The big one. This is where my monthly spreadsheet fell short. I knew I had money in the bank—I kept my monthly balance sheet. I budgeted up-front the % of my income I was saving. But I had no idea where my other money was going. Data privacy – I’m unwilling to hand the keys to my accounts to YNAB or Mint.

– I’m unwilling to hand the keys to my accounts to YNAB or Mint. Increased value over time – The more time I put in, the more value I want to get out—this is what you get from professional tools built for nerds. While I wished for low-effort setup, I wanted the tool to be able to grow to more uses over time. Non-goals—these are the parts I never cared about: Investment tracking – For now, I left this out of scope. Between monthly balances in my spreadsheet and online investing tools’ ability to drill down, I was fine.

– For now, I left this out of scope. Between monthly balances in my spreadsheet and online investing tools’ ability to drill down, I was fine. Taxes – Folks smarter than me help me understand my yearly taxes.

– Folks smarter than me help me understand my yearly taxes. Shared system – I may want to share reports from this system, but no one will have to work in it except me.

– I may want to share reports from this system, but no one will have to work in it except me. Cash – Cash transactions are unimportant to me. I withdraw money from the ATM sometimes. It evaporates. hledger can track all these things. My setup is flexible enough to support them someday. But that’s unimportant to me right now.