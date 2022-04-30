They aren’t a record of my thinking process. They are my thinking process. – Richard Feynman, on his notebooks

(via How to Take Smart Notes)

My notebook obsession laid bare

I jot, doodle, scribe, and scribble in several notebooks every day—it’s how I do my thinking.

This post catalogs my loose notetaking system and some of my opinions on notebooks.

Why take notes ¶ During meetings I race to note what’s being said. I don’t often refer back to what I’ve written—I get value from doing the writing itself. I’m not writing it down to remember it later, I’m writing it down to remember it now – Field Notes credo Here’s a bad and sweeping summary of how educational psychologists categorize the purposes of taking notes: Storage – you write things down so you can remember them. Birthdays, websites, movies recommendations—you can refer back to your notes and “remember” with perfect fidelity. Encoding – you write things down to write things down. Writing things down without ever reading them again can still have value. In a much cited 2014 paper titled, “the Pen is Mightier than the Keyboard,” authors Muller and Oppenheimer concluded students taking notes in physical notebooks had a better understanding of lecture material vs. their laptop-tapping counterparts. The act of writing helped them solidify complicated ideas.